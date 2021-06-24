Jackson Bridge Association back in action after a year online

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Bridge Association is the highlight of many seniors in the area’s day.

President of the association, Red Moffat, said “It’s absolutely wonderful. So many of our players are single because of being widows or widowers and this is a primary source of interaction with other people.

Karen Spencer said that playing online was fun, but not the same. “I hated that we had to quit because I enjoy so much of the social aspects of the game.”

Spencer’s opponent, Susan Runnels, says in addition to the good time, it helps seniors’ keep their mind sharp.

“I just hope more people come out to play bridge because it helps you mentally and keeps you alert. At this age that’s very important.”

If you would like to join the Jackson Bridge Association, please visit their website.

Moffat said they welcome beginners, intermediates and veterans.