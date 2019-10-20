Jackson chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho collects wigs for breast cancer survivors

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Tau Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated is collecting wigs for breast cancer survivors.

For the second year in a row, the sorority is making it their mission to put smiles on the faces of those battling the disease.

Vice President Sherell Wilson explained last year they collected 200 wigs to gift to the Jackson Medical Mall, but this year they want to go bigger!

They’re hoping with the help of the Metro and surrounding areas they can collect new or gently used short, long and natural colored wigs. The chapter asks that wigs donated be full capped and comb-less.

If you would like to donate, you can contact Sherell Wilson at 601-503-4995, Xorica Patrick at 504-512-2276, or visit the chapter’s Facebook here.