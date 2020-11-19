Jackson church finds brightside of the Covid-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 has brought challenges for families, businesses and churches. The New Horizon Church in Jackson say they’re able to see the brighter side that the pandemic has brought.

Although the sanctuary was physically empty for Wednesday nights service, service is still taking place, virtually.

Bishop Ronnie Crudup, senior pastor at New Horizon Church on Ellis street in Jackson says, at first making the switch to virtual was frustrating but now he sees the benefits of it.

He says, of course he misses his people and getting close to them, but he understands that it just isn’t the smartest thing to do.

The pandemic has caused the church to go virtual. Bishop Crudup says “the faithfulness of people and the ability to reach people that we wouldn’t have reached before” makes this pandemic somewhat of a plus.

The church has invested in another level of HD equipment to help elevate their virtual content and as the Bishop says, it’s taken them to a whole new level.

New horizon still holds one in-person service, Sunday at 8am, and making sure everyone is safe is top priority.

The church checks temperatures, people wash their hands when they come in, everybody wears a mask including pastor Crudup. He says the only time he take his mask off is when he preaches.

To help with social distancing, they have taken out over a thousand chairs throughout the building.

Bishop Crudup adds that if we all work together just a little while longer, he is certain we will defeat this virus.