Jackson church holds in person Easter service despite warnings, ordinances

Congregants of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church worshipping on Easter Sunday, despite new regulations (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Despite encouragement and official ordinances against large public gatherings from local and state government, Emmanuel Baptist Missionary Church held a full, in person Easter Sunday service.

Pastor Jesse Horton said that he is not nervous about spreading the virus within the building on Cooper Rd.’s walls.

“We are sitting at distance as the mayor encouraged us to do,” Horton said. “We’re gonna be careful, we’re gonna be safe, we’re not gonna be foolish.”

Like many other churches, Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson had taken to online Sunday morning services the past couple of weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, however, Pastor Jesse Horton said that Easter is just too special to not celebrate in person.

“I just do believe that on this Sunday morning, the church ought to be open, praising God,” Horton explained.

The church provided masks and sanitizer for all congregants, who were strongly encouraged to take advantage.

“We got it all in the sanctuary, we got that covered,” Horton explained.

Horton said that this Easter was just the one exception, and they will return to streaming services starting next week.