Jackson church holds political forum for Hinds Co. candidates

We are one week away from election day.

Hinds County candidates are making their last pitch to voters.

No seat was left empty at College Hill Baptist Church Tuesday night. .

“It’s very, very important. It’s a first for us here at College Hill,” said Pastor Michael T. Williams. “We wanted to do this, not for ourselves but so everyone can get an opportunity to hear from the candidates.”

Candidates for coroner, tax collector, district 5 supervisor, district attorney, and sheriff all answered questions from the audience and talked about making a difference in the community.



“I liked to find out what the candidates have to offer,” said Christopher Roundtree, a Hinds County voter. “It really gave a perspective on what everybody’s cause is.”

Roundtree also came to hear about the price of car tags, roads, and crime.

The church says Tuesday was all about giving voters a chance to see the candidates front and center so they can make an intelligent decision on August 6.