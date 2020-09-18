Jackson church to host face mask giveaway & voter registration drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hyde Park Victory Church, located at 6810 Presidential Drive in Jackson, will host a face mask giveaway and voter registration drive.
The event will be on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump administration grants $11.6 billion in aid to Puerto Rico
- Two Mississippi Museums to open for free on Sundays
- California woman sues fertility doctor accused of using own sperm to impregnate her twice
- Subtropical Storm Alpha forms in the Atlantic
- ‘We are slammed’: Veterinarian clinics, animal hospitals busier during pandemic