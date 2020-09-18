Jackson church to host face mask giveaway & voter registration drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hyde Park Victory Church, located at 6810 Presidential Drive in Jackson, will host a face mask giveaway and voter registration drive.

The event will be on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

