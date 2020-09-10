Jackson City Council approves 2021 budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More money for the Jackson Police Department is in the works from the new budget. In a 5-2 vote, the Jackson City Council approved the 2021 Fiscal Year budget on Thursday, September 10.

The new budget includes increasing Jackson police officers’ pay to $30,000 as a part of an effort to strengthen and retain the police force in the city.

After five years on the force, that number will climb to $35,000. In addition, city employees will now have 100 percent of insurance premiums covered.

“We’ve gone from furloughed city employees to a little over a three-year time, to city employees that are no longer furloughed. While we were proud of what we were able to accomplish, we are far from satisfied,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The City Council also approved more money for road construction.

