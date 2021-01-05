Jackson City Council approves renovation project for West Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved a renovation project for West Capitol Street. Leaders said the four-lane corridor will be turned into three lanes, with a multi-use trail on the south side, making it a wider sidewalk for people to use daily.

During this process, more than 100 homes will be torn down. City leaders hope people will come back and enjoy the area with the improvements.

“As we continue to improve the area and blight elimination, we want to encourage people to utilize this corridor to walk along this new sidewalk. If they want to go to the zoo, they have access, and it’s safe going there,” said Dr. Charles Williams Jr., City Engineer.

Williams anticipates for work to start sometime in February 2021.

