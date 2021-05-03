Jackson City Council calls for special meeting on Tuesday to address crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks and the City Council called for a Special City Council Meeting to address the crime epidemic plaguing the City of Jackson.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 4, at New Horizon Church in Jackson. It starts at 6:00 p.m.

“As the governing authorities of this city, we believe that the key to decreasing crime in Jackson hinges largely on developing long term strategic partnerships with other local, state, and federal bodies who also have a vested interest in ridding our beloved city of senseless violence. During this meeting, we will discuss the opportunity for collaborative projects, as well as, identify resources that may be available to the City of Jackson that can assist with the financial aspect of our war on crime. We value the expertise from all levels as we figure out how to make Jackson safer for us all,” said Banks.