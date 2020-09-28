Jackson City Council concerned about sales tax bill request

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council is questioning a $25 million bill. The bill calls on the City to pay back money from the one percent sales tax commission that was created to fund construction projects to fix the city.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said the request is unlawful and plans to take legal action.

The letter was addressed to Mayor Lumumba and signed by Duane O’Neil, a former chamber of commerce member. Stokes said the letter can’t be legal because no one from the city council has agreed upon it.

“So again, there has not been a vote by the Jackson City Council agreeing to any debt from the one percent commission. Neither one cent nor $20 million, so the item that I have on the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting is to start legal action.”

The letter dates repairs back to fiscal year 2017. Councilman Stokes said if the City had $20 million a lot more other things would have been fixed by now.

