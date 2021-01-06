Jackson City Council on I-55 shutdown by racers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson city council said they are disappointed in the incident that happened on I-55 on New Year’s night.

Councilmembers said this moment spotlights the issues associated with reckless driving that is already a problem in Jackson.

Leaders discussed the possibility of locations where something like this could happen safely. They all agreed shutting down the interstate for an hour is inexcusable.

Virgi Lindsay said, “The first solution is to arrest and ticket because people have to understand that if you’re going to drive on our roads and interstates they need to follow the law.”

Police are still asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

