Jackson City Council President discusses consistent crime trend during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Through the pandemic, we’ve changed how we interact with one another and changed how we grocery shop.

One thing that has not changed in Jackson: crime.



“Crime has been somewhat consistent and every now and then we see a spike,” City Council President Aaron Banks said.



In order to fix this, he said plans to prioritize funding for the police.



“We gotta literally put our money where our mouth is,” Banks said. “We have to prioritize our policing efforts and make sure that they have everything they need so we can have a state of the art Police Department.”

Banks added that there is something that the people of Jackson can do to help, and it’s very, very simple: “Get to know your neighbors get to know the people on your street.”



Banks said that although community outreach between the public and police is important, it goes much further than that.



“When we talk about crime prevention and community crime prevention it is apartment coalitions, it is your educational partnership with the school district,” Banks explained. “We have to do a better job of making sure that we allocate and that we are providing law enforcement to get it down and get it done correctly.”



Banks said that paying JPD officers better will also help to make all the difference.

12 News has reached out to Jackson Police for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

