Jackson City Council reacts to EPA report on city’s water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people in Jackson, including City Council members, believe they were in the dark about an order from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

An emergency administrative order was sent by the EPA to the City of Jackson, after an inspection on the week of February 3, 2020. The order said the city’s water system had the potential to have the presence of E. coli in drinking water.

The EPA order was supposed to be a discussion item at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. During the meeting, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he was taking legal advise and moved the discussion to an executive session.

Councilman Ashby Foote said not only was he disappointed about there being no public discussion, he wonders why he just found out about the order last week.

“An emergency administrative order that was issued by the EPA, which is a formal document with a long list of things that needs to do, and we were not informed that it had been issued. And we had those responsibilities dictated by the EPA. So I was very disappointed when I found out a week ago that this was this has been around for a year, and we had not been notified of it,” said Foote.

At the City Council meeting, Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams assured the council that the department is working to make improvements to the city’s water system. He also said the water is safe to drink.