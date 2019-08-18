Jackson City Council to vote on lawsuit against the state over money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A serious proposal will appear on the Jackson City Council’s agenda at this Tuesday’s meeting.

The council will vote on whether or not to sue the state over MDOT allegedly not using federal funds for street repairs to Medgar Evers Boulevard.

City Councilman Kenneth Stokes says Medgar Evers is not the city’s financial responsibility, because he says it is technically still highway 49, which he alleges is the state’s financial responsibility.

“We are concerned the Mississippi Department of Transportation is discriminating against the City of Jackson,” Stokes said.

“Highway 49 in Rankin County is a prime example- The only difference is location,” he added. “This neglect of the highway in Jackson is a shame- the only difference in Jackson is highway 49 is called Medgar Evers Boulevard.

According to Stokes, the state says it gave that stretch of highway to the City of Jackson years ago, releasing them from that obligation.