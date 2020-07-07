Jackson City Council votes to remove Andrew Jackson statue outside city hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved a measure to relocate a statue of former President Andrew Jackson, which is located outside city hall.

The council voted 5-1 in favor of removing the statue. Leaders said they want to move the statue to another place that is more appropriate. A new location has not been announced.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes said the city is trying to show true leadership by removing the statue.

Jackson served as president in the 19th century. His treatment of Native Americans has made some of his statues targets of demonstrators protesting racial injustice in the United States.

