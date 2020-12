JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a special runoff election in Jackson on Tuesday, December 8, for the Ward 2 City Council seat.

The two candidates in the running are Angelique Lee and former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis.

The seat was previously held by former city council member Melvin Priester Jr. The winner will serve out the rest of Priester’s term.

