Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes distributes Thanksgiving meals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Thanks to Councilman Kenneth Stokes, many people were able to have a Thanksgiving plate brought right to their doorsteps.

Stokes always does this sort of thing on holidays, but said this year it’s more important than ever.

“This time next year we won’t know who will be and who won’t be here,” Stokes said. “So that’s why you gotta help people while you got strength!”

There were many people who probably would’ve volunteered to do the distribution, however Councilman Stokes said it was important for him to roll up his sleeves and do it himself.

“He’s a lovely person,” said Trava Crooms, one of the recipients. “I’m proud of him!”

Members of Stokes’ ward said that he always shows up for his neighbors.

“Yearly! Daily!” said Cliff Hayes. “Not just on Thanksgiving Day, not Christmas, Easter, but every day!”

Stokes said the pandemic is no match for his love for the community, and he hopes we’ll join him in spreading it.

“Even though this virus is out killing people and a lot of people are sick,” Stokes began. “Those who are not sick, help somebody!”

