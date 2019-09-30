Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes to take leave of absence

According to Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth I. Stokes official spokesperson Alice Tisdale, the leader is taking a short leave of absence from city business due to health reasons.

Tisdale sent out a statement asking for the community’s support in order for Stokes to rest.

“Coucilman Stokes is dealing with a condition known as Bell’s palsy which affects his speech due to facial muscle paralysis. Stokes went in the hospital last week to confirm he had not suffered a stroke. He will need complete rest for a few weeks since stress could be the underlying cause of the paralysis. He will remain under his doctor care during this period. Please direct all questions to me for updates. Thank you.” Alice Tisdale, Spokesperson for Ward 3 City Councilman Kenneth Stokes

Tisdale says the condition is aggravated by stress. She says while Stokes can speak, it is taxing and takes a great deal of effort. Stokes will be resting from duties and focusing on his diet and other stressors that aggravate the condition.