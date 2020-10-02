Jackson City Councilman Melvin Priester Jr. resigns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local attorney and current Jackson City Councilman Melvin Priester Jr. has formally announced his resignation from the Jackson City Council. Priester has represented Ward 2 for the past seven years.

He stated, “It is after much reflection and prayer that I am announcing my official resignation from the Jackson City Council effective Monday, October 5th. For the past 7 years, it has been among the highest honors of my life to represent Ward 2 and serve as your city councilperson. In these challenging times I am stepping down to refocus my energy and attention on my law practice as we all look to navigate the ever-changing realities presented by COVID-19.”

Priester continued, “I am proud that, as I take my leave from the City Council, Jackson is in a stronger position today than it was when I was first elected. All around us is proof of the progress we have made as a city since I joined the Council in 2013. Together, we adopted the 1% sales tax in 2014 to help us address so many of our infrastructure challenges. When our school system was on the verge of a state takeover in part because many of our schools were in desperate need of repair, we worked together to reinvent Jackson Public School’s leadership and mission. In 2018, we passed the bond referendum that has allowed schools like Callaway to finally get major repairs that students deserved. These actions and others over the last seven years will pay even greater dividends as time moves forward and I am proud to have played a part in making these changes happen.”

When asked about his future, Priester stated, “Although I am stepping down from my role on the City Council, I remain committed to serving this great City and the State of Mississippi in whatever capacity they may need me, I will continue working to help Jackson and Mississippi fulfil their incredible potential.”

