Jackson City Councilman wants National Guard to help stop crime in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders on the Jackson City Council are working to address crime in the city. Councilman Kenneth Stokes said it’s time to get the National Guard and Governor Tate Reeves involved in order to stop crime.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Stokes said state leaders must prioritize helping families in the city feel safe. Some councilmembers said the focus should be on getting the Jackson Police Department what it needs in order to be successful.

“They are dying tin this city, and if we can get the National Guard in here to do it, if we can get the governor to help us, do it!” said Stokes. “Whoever we can get to help us, we need some help. It’s a shame that so many people are dying. We’re just in July and what are we at? 70?”

During the meeting, the council also approved an order to remove tennis shoes from powerlines. Stokes said the shoes are often used as signs of drug dealing and gang activity.

At this time, there is no timeline on when the removal will begin.