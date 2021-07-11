Jackson city leaders suggest reopening detention center to hold criminals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City leaders are trying to find a new way to keep criminals off the streets by creating more space with added holding facilities.

Some council members suggest putting an old facility to good use. They want to look at the old youth detention center to be reintroduced to hold criminals. This will be for people who have committed misdemeanors.

“We need to get the detention center up and running. The closer it is to the city of Jackson all the better and we need to change the message out there for the violent behavior right now. The current message I don’t think is really addressing the current situation. People need to realize those with guns especially need to realize that if they do crimes they are going to be detained and kept off the streets of Jackson,” said Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote.

The youth detention center has approximately 24 cells in it and a courtroom. They’re suggesting it at least be used for 72-hour misdemeanor arrests. Currently this suggestion is up for review by the council.