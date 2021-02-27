Jackson community continues to experience water woes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been nearly two weeks since those living in South Jackson have had running water in their homes. The city and state officials have joined forces to help as many in need as possible.

Hundreds of cases of water have been distributed from Forest Hill High School for drinking and thousands of gallons of non-drinking water have been issued for other hygiene needs.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks and other city leaders have been working long hours to supply water in their communities. Banks said the City is doing all it can to restore water to those still living without running water in their homes.

Community members along with the National Guard said they will be issuing drinking and non-drinking water at Forest Hill for those who need it until 7:00 p.m.