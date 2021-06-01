Jackson council members toughen street racing ordinances

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a law enforcement ad-hoc committee meeting on Tuesday, the Jackson City Council came up with penalties for the Charles “Chuck” Griffin Jr. ordinance.

Drag racing, drifting or reckless driving could land you no less than $500 fine or your car could get towed.

Previously, the first offense was only $250 fine, but during the last council meeting, city leaders agreed that the penalty should be tougher to make sure it wasn’t just a slap on the wrist.

Councilmembers said it was also important to change the language of the ordinance to reflect the will of the people.

“Add additional language that deals with obstruction of municipal streets, roads, highways, etc. to make sure that on that first offense we can tow now that we’ve finished making several amendments we are actually able to go back and tow on the first offense,” Councilman Aaron Banks.

The committee also discussed the need to partner with legislators to make a zero tolerance law on drag racing and obstructing traffic statewide.