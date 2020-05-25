Jackson councilman provides lunch for first responders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Memorial Day, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes served lunch to Jackson and Hinds County first responders.

The annual BBQ usually takes place at Battlefield Park. Due to the coronavirus, Stokes invited people to his home. Firefighters and police officers were able to drive by to pick up lunch.

Stokes said this is just a small way to honor the commitment of those who put their lives on the line.

“I know that a lot of these firemen and police officers have been in the military, also. So we just trying to tell everybody thank you. Thank you to the military people. Thank you to the firemen. Thank you to the police officers. Thank you to the deputy sheriffs. They make all of us safe,” explained Stokes.