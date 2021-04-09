Jackson councilman to propose cease fire ordinance to curb city crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Councilman Kenneth Stokes is calling for action after recent shootings in Jackson.

As of Friday, April 9, there have been 40 murders in the city in 2021. Stokes said he will propose a cease fire ordinance at the next city council meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13.

“That is the first step where we’re asking and giving people a chance to stop the killing. The second step, I think, should be we put some money at the problem. Then the money would be given as a reward. Money in these neighborhoods can make people tell what they know, and we have to do anything and everything we can to catch these criminals,” said Stokes.

He said he will push harder to get the interlocal agreement between the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson Police Department.