Jackson councilman wants abandoned apartment complex torn down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson City Councilman wants an abandoned apartment complex in South Jackson torn down. Councilman Aaron Banks said he can’t wait for the city to take action.

He said the old Casa Grande buildings are an eyesore and need to be removed. Banks believes the space could be put to better use, but it’s going to take time and money.

“To address this property, based on the planning department, would take around $350,000,” Banks explained.

The abandoned complex has been in poor condition for years. It’s been a dumping ground and a homeless camp.

The property sits on the corner of Sykes Road and Terry Road. The city has been trying to clean up the area, but Banks said it’s time to take action now.

“This is what it’s going to take. We can’t sit and wait on the city’s finances to get right to begin to do things within our community. And as people, we can step up. We can stand up to begin to address issues like this,” he stated.

“We’re asking everyone that can, constituents, community members. This is the opportunity to get together and change things ourselves and stop waiting for others to do it,” said Emon Thompson, board member with ASJAN-project lead.

Banks is partnering with local pastors, stakeholders, elected officials and the organization ASJAN to make sure the project moves forward. The councilman made the first contribution to ASJAN on Monday, showing his monetary pledge to see the project through.

Both Banks and Thompson said they would like to see the property converted into a green-space or a park in the neighborhood, but they will leave it up to the community to decide.

