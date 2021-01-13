Jackson Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay announces bid for second term

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Last week, Jackson City Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay submitted qualifying papers to seek reelection as the councilwoman for Ward 7.

“This has been the most rewarding, interesting and yet difficult and challenging job over my many years of working to make Jackson a better place,” said Lindsay. “I consider it an amazing honor to serve the people of Ward 7 and am grateful for this opportunity.

“Four years ago, I ran for office understanding that our City was in dire financial straits. Despite that, I wanted to serve because I believed that I could make a difference. During my service, I have been part of an effort to strengthen the financial stability of the City.”

She was elected by her peers to serve as Council president and vice president and currently chairs the following committees: Finance; Rules; and Water Sewer and Infrastructure Ad Hoc. She also has served as chair of the Legislative and Planning Committees and vice chair of the Education Committee.

