Jackson County, MS offering sandbags at multiple spots ahead of Laura

News

by: Chad Petri

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — People in Jackson County, Mississippi, are also being encouraged to get ready for tropical weather this weekend. Following a local state of emergency declaration Friday, several sites in the county will offer self-serve sandbags.

10 locations across Jackson County will open at 10 Saturday morning for people to gather their own sandbags. There will be locations in Moss Point, Gautier, Pascagoula and other spots. A complete list is below, provided by the county:

