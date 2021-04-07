Jackson County sheriff running for Congress seat held by Rep. Palazzo

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mississippi Today, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is running for Congress in Mississippi’s 4th congressional district. The seat is currently held by Rep. Steven Palazzo.

Ezell is running as a Republican. The election will be held in 2022.

Palazzo has been the subject of a House ethics investigation for allegedly misspending campaign funds. In March, a congressional ethics report stated Palazzo misspent campaign and congressional funds. The report alleged Palazzo used his office to help his brother and used staff for personal errands and services.

According to Y’all Politics, Palazzo indicated he will run for reelection.

Ezell, 58, has spent 40 years in law enforcement. He’s worked in the Pascagoula Police Department and was also the chief of police of Oceans Springs before becoming the sheriff of Jackson County.