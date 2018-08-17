Jackson crews repave Fairview Street Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - - It's the update to a road problem on Fairview Street that people there had been hoping for.

The city recently paved part of the road that previously caused drivers there a lot of headaches. We featured the bumpy street on our Pothole of the Week segment that we filmed on July 26.

Fairview Street was initially on our radar when a geyser formed there in December. It sent water spewing several feet into the air, leaving some extensive damage behind.In the days since the incident, the pavement was left crumbled.

The city had dig there to make those repairs, and the unfinished work made it difficult for everyone in the neighborhood.

We talked with homeowners on Fairview who tell us they are thrilled the city was finally able to smooth everything out.