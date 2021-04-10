Jackson crews restore power, remove downed trees on Choctaw Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews were working to restore power and cut down two large trees that fell across Choctaw Road in Jackson.

People who live in the area said overnight water was waste deep and described the as something out of a horror movie.

“This side of the street it was about waste deep. The street is blocked so we can’t get in or out of our house driving thankfully we had power for most of the night. It went out about 1:00 a.m. other than that it’s been mostly fine on that side of the street,” said Vaughn Leo.

Neighbors said they are glad no one was hurt.