Jackson crews to close Congress Street for repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced Congress Street between Pearl Street and Pascagoula Street will close on Tuesday, June 23.

Crews will close the road to prepare the area for repairs to begin next week (weather permitting).

Congress Street will reopen once the project is completed. There’s no word on when that might be.

