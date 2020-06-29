Jackson crews to close Terry Road bridge on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Public Works Department will need to close the Terry Road bridge to perform soil borings on Tuesday, June 30. The bridge closure will start at 7:00 a.m. and end at 2:00 p.m.

The proposed detour for the bridge closure will route all northbound traffic on Terry Road to exit at Elton Road to North I-55 Frontage Road to Savanna Street exit going west to Terry Road.

The proposed detour for the bridge closure will route all southbound traffic on Terry Road to exit at Savanna Street to South I-55 Frontage Road to Elton Road exit going west to Terry Road.

