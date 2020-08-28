Jackson crews work to repair broken water valve along I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is working to repair a broken water valve that erupted on I-55 Frontage Road Thursday night.

Water ejected 20 feet in the air along Frontage Road in the southbound lane. As a result of the water geyser, communities near the area will continue to experience water outages.

Officials said a boil water notice will be issued once repairs are complete.

LATEST STORIES: