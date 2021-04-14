Jackson Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders announces retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 23 years of service with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD), Division Fire Chief and Public Information Officer Cleotha Sanders has resigned.

Sanders accepted a job with Jackson State University and will now serve as the Director of Campus Safety and Emergency Management.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Chief Owens and the Jackson Fire Department, as well as the citizens of this great city for the past 23 years. The Jackson Fire Department truly exemplifies professionalism and pride every day, and I am so proud to have been a part of that,” said Sanders.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon will assume the role of Public Information Officer for JFD.