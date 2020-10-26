Jackson Downtown Convention Center Hotel temporarily closed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Downtown Convention Center Hotel, located on the corner of Amite and Lamar Street, has been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. City leaders said the closure is not because of an outbreak at the hotel, but rather low occupancy.

Kim Lewis, the communications and development manager for Visit Jackson, said they were notified on October 16 by the hotel’s management company, Full Service Hospitality. The closure was effective immediately.

“Our hotels didn’t really have so many choices. They just tried to minimize staff and go with what they could, and unfortunately, they were not able to come out of it as strong as they had hoped,” stated Lewis.

Officials said all guests for the hotel have been notified of the closure.

City leaders said they’re seeing an increase in tourism through requests for their Visit Jackson visitor’s guide.

