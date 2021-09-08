Jackson elementary teacher dies from Covid-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson public school teacher, Theodora Bridges died from complications of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 2nd.

Theodora Bridges taught at North Jackson Elementary school. This was her 10th year as an educator.

Bridges sister, Ellelean Childress, tells says Bridges tested negative for the coronavirus on August 27th after going to get tested because of concerns she had from multiple students being in quarantine. Her symptoms grew worse so she got tested again that following Wednesday and tested positive.

Childress and her sister talked the night before she passed. She says Bridges has a cough and experienced shortness of breath but she thought she was stable because the hospital sent her back home. But Bridges didn’t wake up the next day.

I’m told Ms. Bridges was a strong advocate of the vaccine.

Childress says Bridges had received her first dose and was in the process of becoming fully vaccinated.

You may make donations at

Trustmark National Bank: (special account name is Theodora Bridges.)

Washington Funeral (attn:Bridges Family): 714 Second St, Tylertown, MS 39667

Cashapp: $TBridgesmemorial