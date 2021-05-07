Jackson event venues look forward to fewer COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson could soon see fewer restrictions on businesses as the mayor plans to roll back restrictions in a short order.

Genesis and Light Center has not held an event in over a year, but leaders are excited about getting the green light for that to change.

Executive director Albert Wilson said he is thankful for the opportunity, but he’s still going to hold off on big events. He holds social groups like a senior club, and he wants to prioritize their safety.

“We’re gonna hold up on venue rentals until later just to protect the clients that we’ve got right here in place. When we open it up to the general public, they’re in control of their weddings, their parties, workshops that they’re doing. We can control our venue that we do in-house,” he explained.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame might be a museum, but it also serves as an event venue. The staff of the venue said there will be a lot of cool events coming up very soon.

Bill Blackwell, the executive director of the museum, said, “Now that we’re back wide open, we’re hoping to resume doing things for continuing education for lawyers to doing all types of events here in the museum.”

Blackwell said the annual induction is always a blowout, but this year it will be particularly special.

“Because we were unable to hold them last summer, we’re gonna be inducting two classes this year. It’ll be the largest class in the history of the museum when we induct 12 members. So, we’re looking forward to that.”