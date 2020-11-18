Jackson family receives a home for the holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Habitat for Humanity Mississippi and Nissan Canton joined together to give a Jackson family a new home for the holidays. The Payne family said they are excited to be making the house a home.

“The feeling is awesome sauce! I mean these are feelings that you can’t put into words knowing that you have a home,” said Payne.

It was an emotional moment for Wanza Payne and Jamichael Sanders as their dreams of becoming the first time homeowners came true. Before now, the family of six was living with relatives.

“It’s very exciting. When you watch the process of them building your home, and then to see it at this point, you can’t help but get very emotional about it,” said Payne. “My kids have not had their own room before, and my 10-year-old has been very focused on having his own room, and I know he’s ready.”

The family said they would be moving into the home soon. This marks the 650th family to receive a home from Habitat for Humanity.

