Jackson family reflects on the life of Rickey Archie

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson family lost their loved one during a crime spree on Friday, May 14. Police said Rickey Archie was shot and killed on Lynch Street by Jaden Hill.

According to Archie’s family, he was getting a haircut the night before his own uncle’s funeral when the crime spree happened.

“He was a good son,” said Minnie, who is a family member.

“He was a great person. He always loved kids. He was a hard worker,” said Kreshana, Rickey’s niece.

“I was the oldest, but he was our protector. He was always there, no matter what,” said Kristy Archie, Rickey’s sister.

Vicken Wooten, a tenant, said although she was not a blood relative, he always made her feel like one.

“He wanted everybody to come together. He wanted the street to be better,” Wooten said.

Archie had three children with another on the way. His girlfriend said their unborn child will have a huge void growing up.

“He was a great father. I hate that my daughter can never see the type of person her father was, but I can share the memories,” said Jaqueline Horner.

He owned half of the properties on Corinth Street, and every single one of his tenants were treated like family.