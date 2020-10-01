Jackson family wants justice for daughter’s murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Shevondria Mack, who was murdered in November 2017, wants justice for her death.

They allege the City of Jackson and the Hinds County District Attorney have done nothing to keep the public safe from the suspects, who are still at large.

Mack, who was 26 at the time of her death, was found bleeding from a stab wound in her neck near a downtown Jackson nightclub. Investigators said another woman stabbed Mack after an argument inside a vehicle.

Attorney Abby Robinson said justice has not been served in this case.

“As I’ve told this family, what stirred it up is not of importance to me as their attorney. But two murderers that’s possibly on those streets, should be concerning to every person in Mississippi, let alone America. You need an investigative report. They deserve that.”

To date, no arrests have been made in the case.

LATEST STORIES: