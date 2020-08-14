Jackson family wants stolen utility trailer returned

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson family wants their stolen utility trailer returned. They said it was taken early Friday morning near Sunset Street and Ivanhoe Drive.

The owner, Larry Funches, and his wife were at work during the disappearance of the trailer.

“I’d be appreciative if someone would let me know if they saw anything. And to the people or person that took it, I’d like to have it back in the condition that it was in,” said Funches.

He said the trailer was parked in his driveway when it was stolen. The owner said the trailer cost $10,000, and there was about $40,000 worth of tools and equipment inside it.

