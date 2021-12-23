Jackson fire chief surprises child with bike ahead of Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Jackson Fire Department distributed toys that were collected during their annual toy drive.

Courtney Barnes brought her son Cameron to the event and he had one gift in mind.

“He asked everybody. He asked my mom, my dad. He was like, ‘I want a bike, I want a bike,” said Barnes.

Unfortunately, the department had already given away all the bikes that were Cameron’s size by the time they got there.

“I love Christmas, and it’s not all about presents. It’s about family and friends,” said Cameron.

“I felt like it was ok. I just told Cameron you have to get what you can get, but Chief wasn’t going for that. He said, ‘No, we’re going to get him a bike,” said Barnes.

Fire Marshal Division Chief Elliot Holmes said he wanted to make sure the second grader had a good Christmas, so he bought a bike and delivered it to their home on Thursday.

At the toy drive, Cameron told Chief Holmes his favorite color is green, so Chief Holmes made sure to find a green bike and helmet.

“Being that he was there, I felt the need to get him a bike. And I like the way his response was to not being able to get one… So, I reached out to a couple of friends, and everybody pitched in and we were able to purchase him a bike,” said Chief Holmes.

Cameron said he has big plans for his new bike once he learns how to ride it.

“I want to ride it to school and all the way back to my house,” said Cameron.

“I wanted him to have a good Christmas but now he’s going to have a wonderful Christmas learning how to ride a bike with no training wheels,” said Holmes.

Chief Holmes said he may come back and teach Cameron how to ride his bike if he doesn’t learn over the holidays. Barnes said she is grateful for the gift and it brings her joy knowing there are still good people left in the capital city.