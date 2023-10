JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters are battling a fire on Willaneel Drive in South Jackson.

The home is a total loss and there are no injuries, according to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon.

The owner tells 12 News that they were planning to renovate the home, and no one has lived inside since May.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

