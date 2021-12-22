Jackson Fire Department hosts annual toy drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department has been collecting toys from members of the community all month for their annual toy drive.

Dozens of families pulled up to the Jackson Fire Department’s training facility. Each parent was able to pick up to gifts per child. Volunteers said they love seeing the smiles on the families’ faces when they walk in.

“The smiles, the joy, the fact that the parents and the aunties and the uncles get and be like, ‘Oh I got to get something for my babies or my grandbabies,’ and that puts joy in my heart,” said volunteer, Kesha Vaughn.

“We want every child to be able to go home and have a gift to open up during Christmas time,” said Divison Fire Marshal Elliot Holmes.

This year, hundred of new and unwrapped toys were distributed.

“We had a lot of people donate and we also had someone donate a thousand dollars. So, we went out and purchased over a thousand dollars worth of toys and it worked out really great. We were able to get toys for the older kids this year.”

People said they are grateful for this event. Bridget Williams has four children and said the toys she got on Wednesday will really help make their Christmas one to remember.

“They have some stuff, but I wanted them to have a really really good Christmas because it’s been tough because of COVID. It’s just been a wild year and I just really wanted my kids to go out with a bang,” said Bridget Williams.

Firefighters said they look forward to events like this where they are able to help and interact with the community.