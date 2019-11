The Jackson Fire Department kicks off its annual Christmas Toy Drive.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department kicks off its annual Christmas Toy Drive.

People can bring new, unwrapped toys to any of the department’s 21 fire stations in the city.

Firefighters will also be set up at the Walmart on Greenway Drive to take donations. You can donate toys between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on December 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, and 19.

The toys will be distributed to the families on December 20 at the Jackson Fire Department Training Academy.