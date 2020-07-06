Jackson firefighter in critical condition after shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a Jackson firefighter was shot multiple times.

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of Hamilton Boulevard.

Investigators said Otto Love Jr., 47, was shot by Joshua Bingham. Love was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Bingham was arrested. There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.

