Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Jackson firefighter in critical condition after shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a Jackson firefighter was shot multiple times.

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of Hamilton Boulevard.

Investigators said Otto Love Jr., 47, was shot by Joshua Bingham. Love was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Bingham was arrested. There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories