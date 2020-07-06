Jackson firefighter in critical condition after shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a Jackson firefighter was shot multiple times.
The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of Hamilton Boulevard.
Investigators said Otto Love Jr., 47, was shot by Joshua Bingham. Love was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.
Bingham was arrested. There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.
LATEST STORIES:
- Edwards officer to be laid to rest on Thursday
- No more delays — July 15 is Tax Day. What to know about the deadline
- Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges
- Warren County supervisors vote to remove former state flag from all county facilities
- Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83