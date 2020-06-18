Jackson firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Jackson firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Jackson Fire Department.

Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said the employee is from Station 11 located on Terry Road. Two additional crew members have been tested and are awaiting their results.

All three employees are currently on administrative leave until further notice.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the building is being cleaned and disinfected daily by firefighters.

If circumstances dictate that we need to hire outside contractors to further disinfect, it will be done. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, JFD

LATEST STORIES: