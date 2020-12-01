Jackson firefighters encourage fire safety during colder months

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters are encouraging neighbors to be careful when it comes to heating their homes during the winter. So far, seven people have died in fires in the city during 2020. Last year, there were two fire-related deaths.

Firefighters said neighbors should avoid plugging space heaters into an extension cord, have space heaters three feet away from objects and unplug space heaters when they have to leave the room.

Malcolm Alexander, with the Jackson Fire Department, said the leading cause of fires during this time of years is unattended cooking.

Neighbors are also encouraged to have working smoke alarms and have them tested once a month.

LATEST STORIES: