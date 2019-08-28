Jackson firefighters raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters are continuing a 65 year tradition this week.

The Jackson Fire Department Chiefs, Jackson Fire Fighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) have teamed up for the “Fill the Boot” fundraiser.

From Wednesday, August 28th to Saturday, August 31st firefighters will be collecting donations at various locations across the city.

The money will go to MDA, an organization that provides support groups and resources to families affected by Muscular Dystrophy.